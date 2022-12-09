Navi Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Australia women defeated India by nine wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Friday.

Sent into bat, the Indian women's team posted 172 for five.

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh scored 36 each for India.

Ellyse Perry scalped two wickets for Australia.

Australia women chased down the target in 18.1 overs.

Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 89, while Tahila McGrath was not out on 40.

Devika Vaidya (1/33) was the lone wicket-taker for India.

Brief scores:

India women: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 36 not out, Richa Ghosh 36; Ellyese Perry 2/10).

Australia women: 173 for 1 in 18.1 overs (Beth Mooney 89 not out, Tahila McGrath 40 not out; Devika Vaidya 1/33).

