Wellington, Nov 12 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team will play five ODIs and one T20 International in New Zealand next year as part of its preparations for the World Cup scheduled to be held there.

The six-match series will begin with the lone T20 on February 9 and end on February 24. The World Cup is to be held in March-April after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Mohammad Rizwan Spent a Couple of Nights in the Hospital Right Before AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal, Cricket Australia & Shoaib Akhtar Hail Pakistan Opener.

"The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs," New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.

India's last international outing was a tour of Australia in Spetmber-October this year and it also included a pink-ball Test.

Also Read | Republic of Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Ends With 0-0 Draw.

"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns' World Cup preparations," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

Fixtures:

======

Feb 9: 1st T20I, Napier

Feb 11: 1st ODI, Napier

Feb 14: 2nd ODI, Nelson

Feb 16: 3rd ODI, Nelson

Feb 22: 4th ODI, Queenstown

Feb 24: 5th ODI, Queenstown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)