Ireland vs Portugal ends with 0-0 as either side could not score a goal in the match. The two teams met for the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers.

⏹ Final de jogo, empate na Irlanda. Foco no último jogo da Qualificação. 🌍🏆 🇮🇪 0⃣-0⃣ 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/SMnffVuASS — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 11, 2021

