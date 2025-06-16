Sports News | Indian Women's Hockey Team Ready to Give It All Against Mighty Argentina

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. After a narrow defeat against Australia, the Indian women's hockey team is set to give their all against World No. 2 Argentina in their upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women) matches in London on June 17 and 18.

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2025 03:56 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Indian Women's Hockey Team Ready to Give It All Against Mighty Argentina
India women's hockey team (Photo: Hockey India)

London [UK], June 16 (ANI): After a narrow defeat against Australia, the Indian women's hockey team is set to give their all against World No. 2 Argentina in their upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women) matches in London on June 17 and 18.

Currently ranked 7th with 9 points, India is expecting a tough battle against Argentina, placed 2nd on the FIH Pro League (Women) points table.

Also Read | Beginner From Bengaluru Won Nearly EUR1 Million on Crazy Time in Month: "I Caught Some Hot Sessions--and It Worked".

Regarding the upcoming matches, Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete said, as quoted from Hockey India, "Argentina is ranked No. 2 in the world and has won seven of their 12 FIH Pro League matches so far. Coming into this leg of the league, we knew they would be one of the toughest teams to beat. But we won't go down without a fight -- we'll give it our all in both matches. The team has been training well to take them on and has been working on various strategies to win crucial points against them."

Vice captain Navneet Kaur agreed, adding, "As you saw, the team gave Australia a tough fight in the last two matches, and we're planning to do the same against Argentina. We'll give it our all and aim to come out victorious. A win against Argentina will not only help us gain points but will also give the team a big morale boost as we head to Antwerp and then Berlin for our matches against Belgium and China."

Also Read | Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Tri-Seriegendary Indian Cricketers Wishes

  • SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa Win Maiden World Test Championship Title
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | Indian Women's Hockey Team Ready to Give It All Against Mighty Argentina

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. After a narrow defeat against Australia, the Indian women's hockey team is set to give their all against World No. 2 Argentina in their upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women) matches in London on June 17 and 18.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2025 03:56 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Indian Women's Hockey Team Ready to Give It All Against Mighty Argentina
    India women's hockey team (Photo: Hockey India)

    London [UK], June 16 (ANI): After a narrow defeat against Australia, the Indian women's hockey team is set to give their all against World No. 2 Argentina in their upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women) matches in London on June 17 and 18.

    Currently ranked 7th with 9 points, India is expecting a tough battle against Argentina, placed 2nd on the FIH Pro League (Women) points table.

    Also Read | Beginner From Bengaluru Won Nearly EUR1 Million on Crazy Time in Month: "I Caught Some Hot Sessions--and It Worked".

    Regarding the upcoming matches, Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete said, as quoted from Hockey India, "Argentina is ranked No. 2 in the world and has won seven of their 12 FIH Pro League matches so far. Coming into this leg of the league, we knew they would be one of the toughest teams to beat. But we won't go down without a fight -- we'll give it our all in both matches. The team has been training well to take them on and has been working on various strategies to win crucial points against them."

    Vice captain Navneet Kaur agreed, adding, "As you saw, the team gave Australia a tough fight in the last two matches, and we're planning to do the same against Argentina. We'll give it our all and aim to come out victorious. A win against Argentina will not only help us gain points but will also give the team a big morale boost as we head to Antwerp and then Berlin for our matches against Belgium and China."

    Also Read | Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NED vs NEP Cricket Match 2 Live Telecast on TV?.

    The Indian women's hockey team will play their first match against Argentina on June 17, followed by the second match on June 18. Both matches will take place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.

    During India's last outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (3') scored the only goal for India, while Amy Lawton (37') and Lexie Pickering (60') were the goalscorers for Australia. India took an early lead in the proceedings, but Australia made a comeback with a goal in the third and final minute of the fourth quarter to seal the victory. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    sarkari result
    50000+K+ searches
    why tata motors share is falling
    50000+K+ searches
    jio
    5000+K+ searches
    sarkari result 2025
    5000+K+ searches
    djokovic wimbledon
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel