Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the joint assembly of Trinidad and Tobago's parliament on Friday, highlighted the fondness Indian fans have for the West Indies cricket team, except when they compete against India.

"I must say, Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team. We cheer for them with all our heart, except when they are playing against India," PM Modi said.

Many legendary West Indies players, including Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Kieron Pollard, have featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gayle, Pollard and Russell are among the most admired West Indies cricketers in India.

Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell were elite Caribbean players in IPL 2025.

President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, presented PM Modi with the award as he became the first foreign leader to be honoured with the award. This is the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by any country.

PM Modi began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time) with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport, where he was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation.

The people of Trinidad and Tobago greeted PM Modi with enthusiasm, dancing to the beat of drums and showcasing traditional music and performances that reflected a blend of local and Indian culture.

PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered at Piarco International Airport to welcome him.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "May the friendship between India-Trinidad & Tobago flourish in the times to come! Highlights from a special welcome in Port of Spain."

PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is part of a broader five-nation tour taking place from July 2 to July 9. His stop in Trinidad and Tobago, which is the second leg of his tour, is expected to boost bilateral relations, with a focus on areas such as digital finance, renewable energy, health, and information technology. (ANI)

