Sports News | India's First-ever Professional Basketball League Announced in Association with BFI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): India's first-ever professional basketball league has been launched, with the competition set to feature structured competitive league in 5x5 and 3x3 formats for both men and women, establishing a comprehensive professional ecosystem that opens the door for athletes across the country to pursue basketball as a viable career.

This league, launched on Friday, is a collaboration between the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and ACG Sports Private Limited. Designed to redefine how the sport is played, experienced, and supported in India, the league aims to shift basketball from a niche discipline into a mainstream pursuit.

To guide the league's global strategy and operations, Jeremy Loeliger, Former CEO and Commissioner of Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), has been appointed Director of ACG Sports. In his new role, Loeliger will lead the development of the league's blueprint, bringing international standards of governance, competition, and commercial innovation to the Indian shores, as per a press release from BFI and ACG.

"Basketball represents more than just a sport - it is a vehicle for building character, leadership, and opportunity," said Karan Singh, Managing Director of ACG. He further added, "Our vision for this professional basketball league is to establish a self-sustaining ecosystem where every child with passion and talent can see a viable future in basketball in India. We are grateful for the partnership with BFI in making this dream a reality. While this is a commendable first step, we know that building a thriving basketball ecosystem will require sustained effort and collective support to reach its full potential."

As part of its long-term strategy, ACG will launch India's first fully residential high-performance centre within the year. The academy will feature world-class facilities, attract top coaching talent from the U.S. and Australia, and offer comprehensive training programmes for players, coaches, and referees. Nutrition, mental wellness, and academic balance will be integral to the curriculum - ensuring holistic development of future stars.

Aadhav Arjuna, President of the Basketball Federation of India, stated: "This partnership with ACG is unlike anything we've seen before. It is driven by vision, structured for long-term impact, and rooted in a clear understanding of what Indian basketball truly needs. We're building not just visibility, but real momentum and global credibility. Our vision is to win medals at the Asian Games and Olympics"

Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General of the Basketball Federation of India, stated: "This league will unlock new opportunities for young Indian talent to grow, compete professionally, and gain invaluable exposure alongside international players and coaches."

The complete league framework, including team structures, competition formats, player eligibility, and governance models, is currently in development with input from global basketball experts and key industry stakeholders. Detailed announcements on participation guidelines, venue requirements, and operational protocols will follow in a phased rollout.

In the coming months, the newly formed League Council will begin overseeing standards and operations, while nationwide scouting initiatives, customised athlete development tracks, and dynamic fan engagement programs will begin laying the foundation for a vibrant, inclusive, and commercially sustainable basketball culture in India. (ANI)

