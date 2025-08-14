New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): From dusty playgrounds to the grandest stages of global sport, India's journey since 1947 has been written with sweat, spirit, and unyielding dreams. In a country where sports have often carried the hopes of a billion, some victories have gone beyond the scoreboard; they have become national memories, etched in collective pride.

The Olympics have been the stage for some of India's most defining breakthroughs. In 1952 at Helsinki, wrestler KD Jadhav clinched bronze in the men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling category, becoming the first individual Olympic medalist for India after independence. Four years later, in Melbourne, the Indian men's hockey team, in a sport they had dominated for decades, won gold by defeating Pakistan, their first Olympic gold in hockey for independent India and the sixth in a row for the nation.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Age Difference: How Old Are Star Portuguese Footballer and His Supermodel Fiancee? Know Their Dates of Birth and Ages.

In 1996 at Atlanta, tennis ace Leander Paes brought home a bronze in men's singles, becoming the first Asian to win an Olympic tennis medal and the only Indian to do so to date. Sydney 2000 saw weightlifter Karnam Malleswari lift herself into history by winning bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal. Beijing 2008 was a watershed year as shooter Abhinav Bindra struck gold, India's first-ever individual Olympic gold. In the same Games, wrestler Sushil Kumar won bronze before going on to secure silver at London 2012, becoming the first Indian to win two individual Olympic medals.

The 2020 Tokyo Games (held in 2021) gave India its first-ever athletics gold medal through javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, whose triumph sparked a wave of interest in track and field. Most recently, at Paris 2024, shooter Manu Bhaker became the first Indian to win two medals in the same Olympics, adding another golden page to the country's Olympic story.

Also Read | UFC 319 Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: Fight Card, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Outside the Olympics, Indian football had its own tryst with glory when, in 1951, the national team won gold at the Asian Games in New Delhi. The following year, in 1952, India registered its first-ever Test cricket victory, against England in Chennai, a sign of things to come for a cricket-loving nation. In 1975, at Kuala Lumpur, the men's hockey team lifted their first and only Men's Hockey World Cup.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Open in 1980, inspiring a generation to follow. In 1988, chess prodigy Viswanathan Anand earned the title of India's first-ever Grandmaster. In 1997, Mahesh Bhupathi made history as the first Indian Grand Slam winner, claiming the French Open mixed doubles with Japan's Rika Hiraki.

Cricket, of course, has its own chapters of legend. In 1983 at Lord's, Kapil Dev's men stunned the mighty West Indies to win India's first-ever Cricket World Cup. Two decades later, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa, lifted the ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011, and claimed the Champions Trophy in England in 2013, making Dhoni the only captain to hold all three ICC white-ball titles.

In 2019, Shuttler PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the World Championship. In 2022, the Indian men's badminton team lifted the Thomas Cup. In 2023 in Budapest, Neeraj Chopra struck gold for the first time at the World Athletics Championships and at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, India recorded its best-ever medal haul of 29, rewriting the country's Paralympic history. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)