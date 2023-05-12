Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 12 (ANI): India's Mohammed Hussamuddin finished his IBA Men's World Boxing Championships campaign with a bronze medal on Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Hussamuddin was forced to give a walkover to Saidel Horta of Cuba in the 54-57kg category semifinals due to a knee injury he sustained during his quarterfinal bout, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a tweet.

"He had a knee injury in the last bout after which he had pain and swelling. After careful and detailed assessment by the medical team, Team Management have decided that he won't take part in the semifinal bout which is to take place today as he doesn't want the injury to aggravate rather recover for future competitions," BFI said in a press statement on Friday.

Competing in his debut World Championships campaign, Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) was aiming to successfully reach the final at the tournament when he takes to the ring against Saidel Horta of Cuba. The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist has elevated his performance to the highest of levels to prevail in all of his bouts at the tournament so far.

However, India's other two boxes will be in action later today in their semifinal bouts.

The 2019 Asian silver medallist Deepak Kumar (51kg) will lead India's charge for the gold underway when he takes on the two-time Worlds bronze medallist Billal Bennama of France in his semi-finals bout. The 26-year-old Indian has had a scintillating campaign in his second World Championships appearance so far, recording three wins by unanimous decisions and also toppling the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the Round of 32.

Looking to maintain his stellar form, Deepak will be giving it his all to reach the final where he will either face the Rio Olympics gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov or the reigning European champion Martin Molina of Spain.

One of India's upcoming pugilists Nishant Dev (71kg), who has converted his quarter-final finish at the last World Championships to a guaranteed medal at the current edition will square off against the reigning Asian champion Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals. The Karnal-born pugilist has displayed his supreme ability through his world-class performances by notching three wins by unanimous decisions and one by the referee stopping the contest (RSC) so far.

Certain to continue his rich vein of form, the 22-year-old will be determined to reach the finals and take on either the two-time Asian champion Saidjamshid Jafarov of Uzbekistan or the 2018 South American champion Wanderson de Oliveria of Brazil. (ANI)

