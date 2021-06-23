Watkinsville (US), Jun 23 (PTI) India's Saptak Talwar, who could not play in the Canadian Mackenzie Tour because of travel restrictions, will make his professional debut at USD 110,000 The L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club this week.

The 22-year-old New Delhi-born Talwar had become the first Indian to qualify for the Canadian Mackenzie Tour in March but could not play in the Canadian Mackenzie Tour due to travel restrictions arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, the PGA Tour created the Forme Tour for Canadian Tour players living in the US. The L&J Golf Championship is the inaugural event on the eight-event Tour.

The top-five points earners will get 2021-22 Korn Ferry Tour membership along with others advancing to the second and final stages of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

“I am looking forward to my pro debut this week on the Forme Tour. The Tour has done a tremendous job of organizing these events with so much uncertainty around the Canadian border and then moving the tour into the US," Talwar said.

“As a kid, I've dreamt of the day I get to play this sport for a living and now that I finally get to do that, to say I am beyond thrilled would be an understatement. One of my main goals is to graduate over to the Korn Ferry Tour for the next season so obviously that requires some good and consistent golf over the next few months.”

Talwar studied in India before moving to a golf academy in the US.

The Forme Tour will have an eight-tournament series that begins this week and concludes in early September.

