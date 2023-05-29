Athens [Greece], May 29 (ANI): India's Selva Prabhu Thirumaran claimed the gold medal in the men's triple jump event at the Venizelia-Chania International 2023 athletics meet in Greece and in the process, he recorded his personal best and also overhauled the junior national record, as reported by Olympics.com

The 18-year-old Prabhu topped the podium in the event with a leap of 16.78m. The Tamil Nadu athlete registered three legal jumps of 16.34m, 16.78m and 16.25m. However, his second jump was enough to win him a medal and break the junior national record.

Julian Konle of Australia finished second with a jump of 16.60m while local athlete Dimitrios Tsiamis claimed third place with a 16.33m effort.

In the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet, India's Jeswin Aldrin finished overall fifth with a best jump of 7.66m.

The 21-year-old Jeswin Aldrin holds the men's long jump national record courtesy an 8.42m leap at the National Open Jumps competition in Bellary earlier this year.

The gold medal went to Jalen Rucker of Australia, who produced a jump of 7.86m. France's Jules Pommery (7.84m) and Nikolaos Stamatonikolos (7.81m) of Greece bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively. (ANI)

