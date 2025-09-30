Dubai [UAE], September 30 (ANI): India's sporting icons and golf champions will take centre stage in Dubai for the inaugural Stars Golf League (SGL), a high-stakes global team-format tournament that unites legendary professionals, leading women golfers, and international celebrities under the desert sun.

The landmark league, scheduled at the Els Club Dubai from March 25 to 28, 2026, promises to be a spectacle where Indian sporting greatness meets the best in world golf.

The SGL features a standout contingent from India, led by Jeev Milkha Singh--India's most successful golfer, boasting 20 professional victories across the DP World, Asian, and Japan Tours--as well as women's trailblazers Diksha Dagar, the Ladies European Tour winner celebrated for overcoming hearing loss, and rising star Tvesa Malik.

Adding cricketing firepower are legends Kapil Dev, 1983 World Cup-winning captain and PGTI Chairman, and Yuvraj Singh, the 2011 World Cup hero now tackling golf with trademark intensity. Bollywood and sports fans alike can expect a star-studded showdown, as these homegrown heroes compete alongside global names like AB de Villiers, Ryan Giggs, Alan Shearer, and Ruud Gullit.

Six elite franchises in a team battle, featuring 24 legendary golfers, six women professionals, and six celebrities. USD 1 Million in professional prize pool, with substantial rewards for team owners. Team owners stand to earn USD 300,000, USD 200,000, and USD 100,000 for first, second, and third place, respectively. Nine of the top ten Legends Tour Order of Merit players ensure world-class competition and sporting drama. Four days of sporting extravaganza, including Pro-Am contests, lifestyle events, exclusive clinics, and a riveting gala launch.

Helmed by Mahesh Bhupathi, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, Hemali Sharma, and Abbas Muni, the SGL draws on the organisers' success in the World Tennis League and World Padel League, blending professional competition and star appeal into a signature new format.

Indian Cricketing Icon Kapil Dev speaking on the inaugural calendar of the Stars Golf League shares, "I am elated to know that the Stars Golf League is happening next year in Dubai, I just want to wish everybody all the luck and also to the organizers. I wish all the best to everyone associated with the league."

"Having competed at the highest level of sport, I know the power of bringing world-class talent together on one stage," said Mahesh Bhupathi, SGL co-founder and 12-time Grand Slam champion in tennis. "The Stars Golf League does exactly that, uniting legends, champions, and icons in a way golf has never seen before. I believe fans will experience the same thrill and passion that we as athletes live for."

Hemali Sharma, SGL co-founder, said: "The Stars Golf League is not just another tournament; it is a celebration of sport at its highest level. By bringing together legendary golfers, leading women professionals, and global icons on one stage, we are creating a platform that is both competitive and unforgettable.

"Dubai has always been a home to innovation in sport, and with this new League, we aim to redefine how golf is experienced and enjoyed," Sharma added.

Abbas Muni, co-founder and CEO, said: "The Stars Golf League is built on a simple vision, to create a global sporting experience that blends competition, camaraderie, and star power. I've always believed in building platforms that go beyond boundaries, and with SGL, we aim to make golf more inclusive, inspiring, and unforgettable for fans in the UAE, Middle East, and around the world."

The Star-Studded CastGolfing GreatsPaul Lawrie - 1999 Open Champion, Carnoustie, Scotland, celebrated for one of golf's most memorable major victories.Michael Campbell - 2005 U.S. Open Champion at PinehurstIan Woosnam - Former World No.1, 1991 Masters Champion, 52 professional winsColin Montgomerie - Record 8-time European Tour Order of Merit winnerThomas Bjørn - Ryder Cup-winning captain, Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2001Scott Hend - Long-hitting Legends Tour World No.1Jeev Milkha Singh - India's most successful golfer, 20 professional victories across DP World, Asian & Japan Tours

Women Professionals Lighting Up the GreensDiksha Dagar - LET winner from India, overcame hearing impairmentTvesa Malik - Rising star on Ladies European TourFlorentyna Parker (GER) - English pro with 3 LET victoriesAlexandra Swayne (USA) - LET talent, 2015 Drive, Chip & Putt National Champion

Indian Celebrity Golfers Swinging Into Action:AB de Villiers - Cricket's "Mr. 360°," now a golf powerhouseKapil Dev - 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning legend, PGTI ChairmanYuvraj Singh - 2011 World Cup hero, now tackling golfRyan Giggs - Manchester United legend, enthusiastic amateur golferAlan Shearer - Premier League all-time top scorer, golf enthusiastRuud Gullit - Dutch football icon, 1987 Ballon d'Or winner

The Stars Golf League will feature nine of the top ten players from the Legends Tour Order of Merit, ensuring the highest level of competition.

As of September 2025, the Legends Tour Order of Merit is led by Scott Hend, followed by top players including Keith Horne, Peter Baker, Thomas Bjørn, Simon Griffiths, Bradley Dredge, Stephen Gallacher, Joakim Haeggman, Stephen Dodd, and Andrew Marshall.

Schedule: Where legends and stars collide

The Stars Golf League transforms Dubai into a four-day playground of sport, style, and spectacle:March 25, 2026, Launch: Red-carpet arrivals, glittering gala, and the dramatic unveiling of the trophy.March 26, Pro-Am Showdown: Amateurs from the region and corporate leaders take to the greens alongside golfing legends in a day of competition and glamour.March 27, Lifestyle & Learning: Exclusive golf clinics, chic luncheons, and high tea in the stunning desert-links setting of The Els Club.March 28, League Action: Rivalries ignite, legends clash, and every swing counts as teams battle for glory and US$1 Million in prize money. (ANI)

