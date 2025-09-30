New Zealand vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025: The New Zealand national cricket team will host the Australia national cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series. The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 will be held at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday, October 1. The NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 will start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can read about the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 fantasy prediction below. New Zealand heads into the three-match T20I series after a successful T20I and Test tour of Zimbabwe. Australia, on the other hand, is coming off a narrow 2-1 T20I series over the South Africa national cricket team. New Zealand vs Australia 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About NZ vs AUS Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series.

The Black Caps will be captained by Michael Bracewell, with players like Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears returning to the side. Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson are sidelined due to injuries. Australia have named a strong squad under Mitchell Marsh's captaincy. However, they will miss the service of Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out due to injury. In place of Maxwell, Josh Philippe has been added. NZ vs AUS 2025: Josh Inglis Ruled out of New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series, Alex Carey Named Replacement.

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ)

Batters: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Tim David (AUS)

All-Rounders: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Michael Bracewell (NZ)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Matt Henry (NZ)

Who Will Win New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 2025 Match?

The New Zealand national cricket team has quality match-winners and a balanced side comprising a good batting depth and important wicket-takers. Australia are a tough side, and the first T20I between both teams is expected to be a close one. However, with more match-winners and the home advantage, New Zealand might just be able to pull the NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

