New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) India's upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh is likely to be postponed as the BCCI is "wary" of the security situation in the country which is in turmoil since last year's civil unrest that resulted in the overthrowing of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

India were to play three three T20 Internationals and three ODIs during the tour from August 17 to 31 in Chittagong and Dhaka.

Also Read | Who Is The Current WWE Universal Champion? Does The Title Still Exist?.

"Apparently BCCI is wary about the security situation in Bangladesh post the civil unrest," a BCCI source told PTI.

However, the series is not cancelled but will be held at a later date "preferably 2026" as ODI Championship points for World Cup qualification are linked to it.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Denmark vs Sweden: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of DEN-W vs SWE-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

It is understood that BCCI wants the tour to go ahead only after the general elections are held in Bangladesh and "a stable government is in place taking care of the law and order situation." Elections in Bangladesh are not expected to take place before early next year.

Bangladesh is currently governed by an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Yunus took over after Hasina was ousted following a students-led protest against reservation in jobs in August last year. She fled to India following the toppling of her Awami League government.

Most senior leaders of the Awami League and ministers and senior officials of the ousted regime were arrested or fled the country after the fall of the then government.

Several of these leaders, including ministers, came under mob attack in the past few months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)