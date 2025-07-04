UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Sweden and Denmark begin their Euro 2025 campaign this evening with the two teams meeting in Geneva. Sweden reached the main event courtesy the playoff route but those were big wins over Luxembourg and Serbia. It will be manager Peter Gerhardsson final campaign with the Swedish national team. On the other hand, Denmark qualified via the automatic qualification route, finishing ahead of the likes of Belgium and Czech Republic. They had a poor run in 2022 and will try and get over that disappointment with a fine showing here. Denmark versus Sweden will start at 9:30 PM IST. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Isabella Obaza, Stine Ballisanger, and Katrine Veje will form the back three for Denmark. Pernille Harder is Denmark’s all time leading goal scorer and will lead the attack for the Danish side. Corneila Kramer and Signe Bruun will look to use their pace to try and create openings in the final third. Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo is all set to miss the group stage fixture with an injury.

Nathalie Bjorn will be the key player in defence where she will partner Magdalena Eriksson. Stina Blackstenius in the final third will need to be critical in front of the goal with Sweden not expected to create many chances here. UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Denmark vs Sweden, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Denmark vs Sweden Date Friday, July 4 Time 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stade de Geneve in Switzerland Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Denmark vs Sweden, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Denmark is set to face Sweden in the Group C clash of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Friday, July 4. The Denmark vs Sweden thrilling match is set to be played at Stade de Geneve in Switzerland, and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Denmark vs Sweden, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Denmark vs Sweden live telecast on any TV channel. For Denmark vs Sweden online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Switzerland vs Norway, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Denmark vs Sweden live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a pass. Denmark will dominate the tie and should secure an easy 2-0 win here.

