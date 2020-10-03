New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) India's Visnu Shivaraj Pandian won the 10m air rifle event at the fifth edition of the International Online Shooting Championship on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Visnu shot 251.4 to win the title by a clear margin of two points.

Also Read | Andrea Pirlo Praises Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020, Says 'He Is The First One To Arrive & Last One to Leave the Training'.

Earlier in the qualification, Visnu shot the second best score of 630.8.

The second place was won by world no. 27 Etienne Germond of France while Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl of Austria, who had shot the best qualification score of 631.4, took the third place.

Also Read | Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Match 18.

The only other Indian in the finals Pratyush Aman Barik finished seventh.

Shooters from 15 countries are participating in the two-day competition.

The 10m air pistol event will be held tomorrow. Leading India's challenge will be Olympic quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)