Manoj Tiwary Desires to Take 10m Air Rifle Shooting and Aim for Olympics After Retirement From Cricket

Manoj Tiwary (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary could well take up 10-metre air rifle shooting after his retirement from cricket. The 34-year-old has revealed that participating in the Olympics is something he wants to do. Though Tiwary, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, is not retiring from the game anytime soon. "You might end up seeing me taking up 10-metre rifle shooting and having a go in Olympics as well. Something which I want to do," Tiwary said on the Cow Corner Chronicles. Manoj Tiwary Has a Message of Unity for India Amid Lockdown; Cricketer Says Respect Every Religion, Wishes Ramadan Mubarak in Another Tweet.

"But now you know the other responsibilities of an individual is always there. It ''s not easy, but let us see how can I take time out of busy schedule and give some time to 10-metre rifle shooting as well," he said.

"I want to try (myself) out in some other sports as well, where I don" t have to give my hundred per cent as far as my physical fitness is concerned. I want to pick up some other sports where the physical requirement as far as running is not required. So let ''s see what happens," Tiwary added.

Besides playing domestic cricket, Tiwary also took up Bengali commentary. "Commentary is an easier job. It happens in an AC room, you just have to comment on what ''s happening on the field and give your expert views," said Tiwary.

"Coaching is something I want to do. I want to produce players and give all my experience to the needy ones and to the players who struggle in their daily lives. I come across so many youngsters, so many cricketers in coaching centres. They come from outside the state and from within the state as well. They are very poor people. I want to coach them for free for sure.

"I want to create something so that they don" t have to think financially about learning cricket. So, I want to make a base where, they can come, anyone can come, especially from the poor background, where financial problems are there with them. I just want them to explore and help them achieve their dreams," said Tiwary.

Tiwary in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season slammed a triple hundred (303 not out) against Hyderabad. Apart from playing for Bengal since 2004-05 and he has also represented India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is.