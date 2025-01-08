Mumbai, January 8: The Pakistani selectors have decided to name injured batter Saim Ayub in the provisional squad that will be sent to the International Cricket Council for the Champions Trophy beginning February 19. A source close to the national selectors said that Saim's form in recent months and his improvement as an opener particularly in 50-overs format has convinced the selectors he should be in the preliminary squad despite his unfortunate injury. Pakistan Cricket Team Opener Saim Ayub Leaves for London With Azhar Mahmood for Ankle Fracture Treatment (Watch Video).

“The selectors will keep him in the preliminary squad as the Pakistan Cricket Board has sent Saim to London to get the best medical opinion on his ankle injury in order to know if he can be fit in time for the Champions Trophy,” he said.

Saim who fractured his ankle on the first day of the second Test against South Africa last week, has been advised six weeks for his rehabilitation process and his foot had been placed in a Ankle Medical Moon Boot as part of his rehabilitation process.

“PCB has to submit the final squad for the Champions Trophy without requiring any clearance from the Tournament technical committee by 12th February deadline,” the source said. Pakistan Opener Saim Ayub to Undergo Specialist Treatment in London for Ankle Injury.

He said the selectors feel that even if Saim is not able to get fit in time for the Champions Trophy, he can be replaced by another player. The selectors plan to recall Fakhar Zaman to the 15-member preliminary squad as an opener with Saim but if the latter is not fit in time he is likely to be replaced by either Abdullah Shafique or Imam ul Haq.

In Fakhar's absence from recent white ball matches, Saim has been scoring heavily and impressed everyone on the recent tours to Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, scoring 2 hundreds against SA in the ODI series which enabled Pakistan to win 3-0. Fakhar has not played a 50-over match for Pakistan since the World Cup in late 2023 in India as he has been hit by fitness, injury and other problems.

