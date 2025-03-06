Kalyani (West Bengal), Mar 6 (PTI) Inter Kashi overcame a fighting Namdhari FC 3-2 to reclaim the top spot in the I-League table here on Thursday.

Nikola Stojanovic (48'), Sumeet Passi (70') and Edmund Lalrindika (71') scored for the winners, while Cledson Carvalho da Silva (67' p) and Dharmpreet Singh (82') were on target for the Namdhari FC.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri Comes Out of Retirement: Star Footballer Returns to the India National Football Team for FIFA International Window in March.

Following a sedate first half, the match came to life within three minutes of the restart. Having received the ball around at the top of the Namdhari box, Inter Kashi's Sumeet Passi laid it back into the path of Nikola Stojanovic.

The Serbian timed his run perfectly, rolled the ball to his left foot, turned away from the defenders and smashed it into the top left corner.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Round of 16 Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

In the 67th minute though, Cledson Dasilva ran through on goal and smashed a shot from range against the crossbar, catching the Kashi defence off-guard. The Brazilian got the time to reach for the rebound, only to be brought down inside the box.

He scored the ensuing penalty, despite Arindam Bhattacharya guessing right and getting his palm to it.

The game turned into an end-to-end affair, and Kashi almost took the lead within minutes, when Joni Kauko was played through on goal with a chipped pass.

The substitute goalkeeper Nishan Singh did well to block the attempt.

In the 70th minute, he had no chance to redeem his defence.

A squared pass from the left wing went through an immobile Namdhari defence for Passi to tap in at the far post.

A minute later, Edmund Lalrindika added a third, sliding through the defenders at the top of the box before shooting an inch-perfect shot that bounced in off the upright.

Namdhari made a game of it with a goal in the 82nd minute, when Dharmpreet Singh scored to reduce the deficit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)