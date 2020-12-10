Milan [Italy], December 10 (ANI): Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk missed out on the Champions League round of 16 following a goalless draw at San Siro on Thursday.

All four sides in Group B started the final round of matches with a chance of progressing and it was Real Madrid who advanced along with Borussia Monchengladbach after a 2-0 victory for the LaLiga giants.

As for the Ukrainians, who defended throughout, they could leave Milan happy. The draw means they will now compete in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

However, it was a bitter result for Inter, particularly after such a raft of opportunities and a last-ditch bombardment. Aside from hitting the crossbar and creating many chances, Antonio Conte's side gave everything for the entire 97 minutes. Ultimately, it wasn't enough, but while one journey ends in Europe, another continues in the league.

Injury-hit Shakhtar posed more of a threat in the second half but were similarly unable to make it count, though they do have the consolation of a place in the Europa League.

Conte tried to inject new life into the team, using up all his available substitutions. Sanchez, one of the new faces on the pitch, twice came close with two headers as the match was drawing to a close. He directed the first over the bar and the second towards the goal, but Romelu Lukaku was unable to get out of the way when it looked like it was heading into the net. Inter had been incredibly unlucky.

The Nerazzurri's final assault was orchestrated by Eriksen, who had a go from distance on more than one occasion: deflections, defenders and Trubin denied him. Handanovic came up for two corners in the dying moments of the game, but ultimately it wasn't to be: it ended 0-0, a result that sees Inter finish bottom of Group B. (ANI)

