Despite having a poor start to the season, Real Madrid delivered yet again on the European stage as they managed to beat Borussia Monchengladbach in the final group game to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. Starting the day on third in their section, Karim Benzema’s early second-half brace made sure that the record champions do not falter and crash out at the group stage for the first time.

Real Madrid had to win against Borussia Monchengladbach to keep their European dreams alive and they delivered as a 2-0 win at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium secured their passage in the last 16 of the competition, also easing some pressure over manager Zinedine Zidane, whose future at the club has come under the radar.

There was clear intent from Real Madrid from the start as just in the ninth minute of the game, Lucas Vasquez found Karim Benzema, who headed the ball calmly past Yan Sommer in goal. Alassane Plea had a golden opportunity to bring the visitors level but missed and was punished as Rodrygo’s deflected cross was turned home by Benzema once again.

Under pressure, Real Madrid pulled out arguably their best performance of the season to avoid the humiliations of missing out on Champions League football past January for the first time in 28 seasons. Luka Modric was in sensational form and was instrumental in the Los Blancos recording this much-needed win.

With three wins and a draw, Real Madrid amassed 10 points in their group this season, which is much lower than their standards but a passage to the further round is what mattered. The Spanish side will now face one of Porto, RB Leipzig, Lazio or Atalanta.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).