New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The dates for the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 have been released. The tournament will be held from June 27 to 30. Busan, South Korea has been chosen as the host country to conduct the championship.

The wait for the fans and the players is over as Kabaddi at the international level returns after a staunching gap of six years.

The last edition of the Asian Kabaddi Championship was held in 2017 in Gorgan, Iran. This edition of the tournament can never be forgotten by any Indian as the final was played between India and Pakistan.

Team India came out to be victorious as they defeated the Pakistan team by 36-22 in the final of the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Former Captain Anup Kumar led Team India to glory in 2017. He is now the coach of the Puneri Paltan Kabaddi team in the Pro Kabaddi League.

As it stands, the Indian Kabaddi team will be entering Busan as the defending champions of the competition.

Along with Wrestling, Boxing, and Cricket, Kabaddi is a sport in which Indians excel as well.

As it is evident by the fact that since the Asian Kabaddi Championship went underway in 1980, India has become the most successful country by winning seven gold medals in the last eight editions.

Only Iran has managed to break the streak of team India as they once won the championship in 2003.

In the women's category as well, the nation takes pride as the Women Kabaddi team is also the defending champion as they defeated South Korea 42-20 in the final Iran in 2017.

The India Women's Kabaddi team is renowned as one of the most successful teams as they have won four gold medals if the last five editions of the Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Only the South Korean Women's Kabaddi team managed to win the title once.

Three experienced coaches Ashan Kumar, E. Bhaskaran and Sanjeev Baliyan will be taking charge of the Asian Championship team and will select the players for the tournament.

On May 17, the trials for the Indian men's Kabaddi team that will be going to Busan for Asian Kabaddi Championship will take place in the Patliputra Sports Complex.

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Probable men's playersRakesh, Vijay, Durgesh Kumar, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Jaideep, Meetu, Mohit, Mohit Goyat, Pardeep, Saurabh, Surender Nada, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sagar B Krishan, Aksah Santosh Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadi, Girish Ernak, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham, Siddharth Desai, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Parvesh, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Sunil Kumar, Vikash, Deepak Hooda, Sachin, Arjun Deswal, Mahender Singh, Manjit, Naveen Kumar, Surjeet, Abhishek Manokaran, Abinesh Nadarajan, Abhishek, Rohit Tomar. (ANI)

