New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will convene a Special General Body Meeting on Wednesday with several key decisions set to shape the organisation's future course.

In a notice issued by IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer to the IOC member in India, members of the IOA Executive Council, presidents and secretary-generals of national sports federations, associate members, athlete representatives and sportspersons of outstanding merit, it was confirmed that the meeting will deliberate on three major matters, the consideration and passing of the audited statement of accounts for the financial year 2023-24, the appointment of a statutory auditor for the financial year 2024-25, and the crucial proposal to seek approval for submitting a bid to Commonwealth Sports to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India, including any related actions required for the process.

The voting process will follow Article 10.1 of the IOA Constitution, meaning each national sports federation will send two representatives, one male and one female, each with a vote, while the IOC member in India will have one vote. The Athletes Commission will be represented by one male and one female, each with a vote, and there will be eight representatives of sportspersons of outstanding merit, four men and four women, also with one vote each.

As per Article 0.3 of the constitution, associate members, including state and union territory Olympic associations, sports control boards, and other federations not covered under Article 10.1, may attend but will not have voting rights.

All concerned bodies were asked to submit the names of their representatives to the IOA by August 5 ahead of what could be a landmark meeting for Indian sport. A decision to proceed with the Commonwealth Games 2030 bid would mark a significant step towards bringing the multi-sport event back to India for the first time since the 2010 Delhi edition. (ANI)

