Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): As the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take on each other later in the day, the veteran players Dwayne Bravo and Harbhajan Singh recalled the memories of past experiences and on-filed banters.

The MI-CSK is one of the oldest and fiercest rivalry in the history of the IPL which has witnessed some epic moments.

This season is the worst that CSK had in the history of the tournament. The three-time title winners are placed at the bottom of the table with just three wins in 10 games so far. However, the side had defeated the defending champions MI in the IPL opener.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led side are at the third spot with 12 points in nine games so far.

Recalling that famous send-off dished out by Dwayne Bravo to Kieron Pollard during the MI-CSK IPL 2012 eliminator.

Speaking on Star Sports show Rivalry Week Bravo said, "Pollard sent me a WhatsApp message saying, 'Pack your bags. You are going home.' And I was like ok, no problem. CSK qualified and had to play Mumbai in the playoffs. And who was the person going home? Pollard. That's why I gave him the send-off."

Unfortunately, Bravo was ruled out of the tournament in the middle and flew back home after he suffered a groin injury during the game against Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK veteran off-spinner Harbhajan, who made himself unavailable for the tournament, reminiscing the 2013 finals against Mumbai Indians said, "The 2013 finals was a great game. It was a satisfying thing to beat CSK since they had beaten MI in the previous finals. The rivalry quotient had increased from then."

Both the teams will take on each other at 7:30 IST in Sharjah. (ANI)

