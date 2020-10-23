Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his quarantine today after being detected with COVID-19 for the second time. With this, there has been a doubt if he will participate in the Champions League 2020-21 match between Juventus and Barcelona. Now, as per a few reports, CR7 will be undergoing yet another test on Tuesday next week and this will determine if he will participate in the Champions League 2020-21 match at the Allianz Training Centre. The match will be held on October 29, 2020, and the fans are already eager to watch the two stalwarts of football coming together. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Feature in the Juventus vs Barcelona, Champions League 2020-21 Tie if He Tests Negative 24 Hours Before the Game.

The fans are left brokenhearted after the news of CR7 getting tested positive with COVID-19 once again. They took to social media to express their disappointment. Ever since the fixtures of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 were announced, Juventus vs Barcelona is the most talked-about fixture. The two teams are placed on Group G of the league table and the netizens were already excited about the match. Many of them are even praying for his speedy recovery. Ronaldo can feature in the game against Barcelona if he gets tested negative 24 hours before the game.

Even Lionel Messi has hoped for CR7's recovery and was all praises for the former Real Madrid star. He admitted that the fixture would be a tough one. "Wednesday there could be this challenge. We hope that Cristiano can be there and will soon recover from Covid,” he said during the interview.

