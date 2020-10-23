Kolkata Knight Riders had a message for all their fans on the seventh day of Navratri which is also known as Subho Saptami. On this day, devotees pay obeisance to Goddess Kalaratri. Apart from it, other important rituals like Maha Snan & Nabapatrika Puja take places on Maha Saptami. Navratri is one of the most popular Hindu festivals and this year it began on October 17, 2020, and will end on September 25, 2020. Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Maa Durga HD Photos, GIF Greetings, Messages and SMS to Send During Durga Puja.

On the auspicious occasion of Subho Maha Saptami 2020, IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders had a special message for their fans. ‘A day to pull together all your forms into one. Driven by focus to attain the goal. Today, unite within,’ the two-time Indian Premier League champions captioned the video in which Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson and skipper Eoin Morgan extended greetings. Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 Wickets.

Watch Video

Day 7: Shubo Saptami: A day to pull together all your forms into one. Driven by focus to attain the goal. Today, unite within.#ShubhoSaptami #KKR #DurgaPuja2020 #Dream11IPL — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 23, 2020

Subho Saptami marks the second day of Durga Puja which also coincides with the nine-day Navratri festival. Maha Saptami is considered as the first day of Durga puja. It is also known as Kalabau Pujan in many places. On this day, mother Durga is worshipped using the mix of nine different types of leaves. The worship of the nine different leaves is known as Nabapatrika.

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise had a change of captaincy mid-season as Eoin Morgan replaces Dinesh Karthik. KKR are currently sitting fourth in the table with 10 points from 0 games but have their play-off place under threat as with four games left in the league stage, several teams are catching up to them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).