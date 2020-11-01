Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

In their last meeting this season, CSK sealed a convincing 10-wicket win against KXIP.

CSK are coming into this game on the back of two successive wins (most recent first) - against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On the other hand, KXIP, who are eyeing a place in the playoffs, saw their five-match winning streak broken against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

CSK made three changes to the side as Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur come in. KXIP have made two changes as Mayank Agarwal and James Neesham come in the place of Arshdeep and Glenn Maxwell.

CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

KXIP Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

