Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI): After registering a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul hailed Glenn Maxwell and labelled him as a great "team man".

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday here at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

"Glenn has been batting well in the nets. He is a great team man and we know the balance he brings to the table," Rahul told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

KXIP has now defeated Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians in their last three matches. KXIP had defeated Mumbai Indians in a double Super Over on Sunday.

"The talk before the last couple of games was to beat two teams were at the top of the points table. I couldn't sleep after the last game. We could have finished it before and not allowed it to go into the super over. The game reminds us to stay humble. We would want to take the momentum forward and take it one game at a time," Rahul said.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 106 runs guided Delhi Capitals to 164/5 in the allotted twenty overs against KXIP.

The left-handed Dhawan also became the first cricketer to score back to back centuries in IPL. For Punjab, Mohammad Shami returned with the best figures as got conceded just 28 runs and took the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer.

"Shami was coming in after some confidence from the last game. Arshdeep bowled two overs in the powerplay and one over at the death. And he nailed 6 yorkers," said Rahul.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

