Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Former England pacer Dominic Cork has laid out the success formula of Mumbai Indians (MI), saying that the Rohit Sharma-led franchise has got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and they know which players to bring in for different situations.

His remark comes ahead of the IPL 2020 final between MI and Delhi Capitals later today at the Dubai International Stadium.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Cork said: "When you look at what they have done over a period of time now, that template that they bring in, that squad is the best and I think the way that they resource players, their analytics is the best as well, the way that they do all their head-to-heads. I think they have got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and when you look at their squad, they have the best squad, it's simple."

"Because, say, if Trent Boult got injured, they have a left-armer to go straight in, in Mitch McClenaghan. So, every little piece of the jigsaw is good, and they have got some fantastic young players coming in - two I will name - Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar - two, that I think will play for India, definitely," he added.

MI have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). On the other hand, it is the first time that Delhi Capitals have made its way to the finals of the tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai had defeated Delhi in Qualifier 1 to progress to the finals, while DC outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 to enter the finals.

Talking about Delhi Capitals, Cork said: "I think they (DC) are trying to copy the blueprint of the Mumbai Indians and why wouldn't you try and copy that because of the success it has had. It's slightly different. So, this isn't just a side that is built over two weeks, this is a progression of all-year-round advantages through fitness and physiotherapy. But I think what they are trying to do, under a coach, who has won the IPL in Ricky Ponting, is trying to put down that core of Indian young and exciting players - the captain, wicketkeeper, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant - and trying to add a little bit of flair with their overseas players."

"Look, losing Trent Boult, I think, wasn't the best decision that happened to them because of what he's been for Mumbai Indians. But what they added, is two express pace bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Obviously, Ravi Ashwin, with all his experience as well, they have a nice blend of experience, but also, with their youth coming through. So, they are trying to copy Mumbai," he added.

MI and DC had finished at the top two spots in the IPL standings. (ANI)

