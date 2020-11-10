Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is all set to end with the final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Defending champions, captained by Rohit Sharma, are looking to lift the record fifth title while Shreyas Iyer-led team, who are in their maiden final, will be seeking their first title. Though it is expected to be a close encounter, bookmakers have made their predictions and are favouring one team clearly, by a good margin. Satta Bazar predictions are out and to find out what are the bet odds for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals continue reading. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 Summit Clash.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Betting Odds, Satta Bazar Predictions

Given the fact that Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals thrice this season, they no doubt start as favourites to win the the title. And that is showing very much in the bet odds for MI vs DC IPL 2020 final. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

As per betway.com, Mumbai Indians have been predicted as a winner with odds at 1.66 while for Delhi it is 2.20. Another betting website, Bet365, have made similar bet odds for the IPL 2020 final between Mumbai and Delhi.

Mumbai Indians finished atop of the IPL 2020 points table while Delhi Capitals finished second. The Rohit Sharma-led side made it to the finals directly after beating Delhi in Qualifier 1. Delhi, on the other hand, made it to the summit clash after being Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

