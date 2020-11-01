Sharjah [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Sandeep Sharma praised his teammate T Natarajan saying he is an integral part of the team's bowling attack and it is a "treat to watch" him.

SRH defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday. Natarajan played a big role in helping his team restrict RCB to just 120. He gave away just 11 runs from his four overs and picked one wicket.

"I have been playing with him for the last 4-5 years, he was with me in Kings XI Punjab. This year he is totally different bowler. He has worked so hard on his variations, especially yorkers," Sharma said during the post-match press conference.

"I was talking to him in the lockdown, he was practicing only yorkers in his own ground. The way he is executing, it is a treat to watch. It is very important for us to have someone like him. He is an integral part of SRH's bowling attack," he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament on October 5 due to an injury. Sharma said it was a big setback for the team and it led to players taking "extra responsibility".

"When we lost Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it was a big setback for us. No one can take his place, he is one of the best in the business. After that, we spoke that we need to take extra responsibility. We have been working hard in the nets and we are able to execute on the field," he said.

SRH are currently placed on the fourth position with 12 points and Sharma said they are going to take the next match as a "do or die" game.

"When we spoke that we have to go and just express ourselves. We have nothing to lose and with the same attitude, we are going to go in the next game. It is just like do or die game for us," Sharma said. (ANI)

