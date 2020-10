Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Wriddhiman Saha for his "fantastic" knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively and enabled SRH to get past the 200-run mark.

Both the batsmen had also helped SRH post 77 runs inside the first six overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium.

Tendulkar was impressed with Saha's cautious yet scintillating knock and said that his quick scoring ability is invariably underrated.

@davidwarner31 the aggressor is FUN to watch. I also feel that @Wriddhipops' quick scoring ability is invariably underrated," Tendulkar tweeted

"Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops! Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching," he added.

Both batsmen had put together an opening stand of 107 runs, and finally, this partnership was broken in the 10th over by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Warner (66).

SRH showed no mercy as they thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

With this win, SRH has moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points while Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points.

SRH will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. (ANI)

