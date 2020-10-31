Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab on Friday on the back of Ben Stokes' half-century and batsman Sanju Samson said the "flying start" given by the all-rounder was very important.

Chasing a big target of 186, Stokes provided a great start smashing 50 off 26 balls studded with three sixes and six fours. In the end, it was an all-round performance by the Rajasthan batsman as they sealed a comfortable win.

Samson said Stokes' knock helped the Royals finish the game with two overs to spare.

"I think one-two sixes were shot when he got out and that matters in this format. We had a really good start, Stokes gave us a really great start, a flying start which helped us finish the game two overs ago. It's very crucial to have someone like this, coming into the right frame of mind at this part of the tournament and I hope we go well," Samson told pacer Jofra Archer in a video posted on IPL's Twitter

"It was a very important game as you know we need to win big now. So it was very important to get that bowling and batting right," he added.

KXIP's run-scoring was largely powered by Gayle as he smashed 99 runs off 63 balls. He also completed 1000 sixes in the T20 cricket.

Archer ended Gayle's stint at the crease and the 'Universe Boss' missed his century by a run. After getting out Gayle flung away his bat away in frustration.

"I tried my best to stop him (Gayle). I bowled a bad ball before it so I am glad he didn't get it," said Archer

The Royals are now at fifth place in the points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. (ANI)

