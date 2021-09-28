Sharjah [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said coach Brendon McCullum deserves credit as the team has now won three games in the second leg of the Indian Premier League with the win over Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

"Delighted. Tough playing two day games in three days. But delighted to get a couple of points. Winning toss and fielding is not an easy thing to do. Guys were more calculated today, and it came off. When the outfield is slow, if you are cagey it can come back to hurt you.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Their Playoff Chances Alive.

"Both sides played the game hard. On a hot day, things can boil over. Thankfully it didn't. We all played in the right spirit. And it's a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. Its his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that," Morgan said after the game.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant said the team was 10 runs short as they finished on 127/9 in their 20 overs. But he was quick to add that he is really happy with the performance of his bowlers as they looked to defend a low total.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Akram and Other Cricketers Wish Inzamam-ul-Haq Speedy Recovery After Ex-Pakistan Captain Suffered Heart Attack.

"I think we were 10 short, not much. We knew wicket would slow down in the second innings. But every team is trying to win the match. We want to give 100 per cent and if it doesn't go our way we will learn and move on. Batting was pretty difficult for new batters. We wanted to capitalise in the end with the bat, but we lost wickets and ended up 10 short. Bowling performance -- really happy. There isn't a massive change that we need to do," Pant said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)