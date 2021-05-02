New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): After registering a thrilling four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that this match is one of the best T20s he has ever been a part of.

Kieron Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the IPL as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Pollard remained unbeaten on 87 off just 34 balls as Mumbai gained a four-wicket victory.

"Probably one of the T20 games that I have ever been part of. I have never seen a chase like that before. One of the best innings from Polly. Brilliant to see from outside. Good pitch, smaller ground, we wanted to stay positive once we finished the 20 overs. We got a decent start and then we saw what happened," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"We just wanted to go there and express ourselves. A brilliant partnership at the top, the Krunal-Pollard partnership was crucial too. When chasing a high score, you want your power-hitters to bat as many balls as possible. But we back Krunal to do the job as well," he added.

Further talking about the pitch in Delhi, Rohit said: "Delhi suits our style of play. You want to back your bowlers to get the job done. The bowlers brought us back into the game against Rajasthan. It's all about backing your core group of bowlers and I am sure they'll get the job done more often."

With this win, Mumbai Indians remain at the fourth spot with 8 points. On the other hand, CSK also remains static at the first spot with 10 points.

Earlier, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis played quickfire knocks of 58 and 50 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a score of 218/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with Faf and Moeen, Ambati Rayudu provided the much-needed boost to the CSK lineup as he played a quickfire knock of 72 runs off just 27 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with an innings of 22 runs. For Mumbai, Kieron Pollard returned with two wickets.

Mumbai Indians will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

