New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE, as he and her wife Louise are expecting a second child soon, Rajasthan Royals announced on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Royals wrote: "Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily."

Also Read | Maziya Sports & Recreation vs ATK Mohun Bagan, AFC Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Football Match On TV In India.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at number 5 position after managing three wins and six points from seven matches. The team will be facing Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. In their last match before the series had got postponed, Rajasthan had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs.

Delhi Capitals on Saturday departed for UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)."Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0. We're off to UAE," Delhi Capitals posted a video on Instagram.

Also Read | All-India Chess Federation and Chess Association of India Merge to End Infighting.

Earlier, ANI had reported that the Delhi-based franchise will leave the national capital on Saturday. Star batsman Shreyas Iyer is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the rest of the squad will join the Delhi Capitals set-up following the conclusion of their international commitments. Mumbai Indians and CSK reached UAE last week and have begun training.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)