Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 (ANI): A spirited bowling performance by Punjab Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite skipper Rohit Sharma's 63-run knock here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

After being asked to bat, Mumbai lost opener Quinton de Kock (3) early as Deepak Hooda picked him in the second over. Ishan Kishan came in to join Rohit in the middle. The duo stitched a brief partnership of 19-run for the second wicket. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi ended Kishan's (6) stint at the crease.

Suryakumar Yadav came into bat at number four. He along with Rohit built the innings for Mumbai as they accumulated 79 runs for the third wicket. The duo added runs at a quick pace and Rohit smashed hit first fifty of the season.

Again it was Bishnoi who gave the breakthrough to the side as he removed Suryakumar (33) in the 17th over. After the fall of the third wicket, Kieron Pollard joined Rohit in the middle.

In the next over, pacer Mohammed Shami sent Rohit back to the pavilion after he had scored 63 runs. Hardik Pandya (1) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard as he was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the penultimate over.

In the last five overs, Punjab just gave 34 runs and picked four wickets to restrict Mumbai Indians to 131/6. Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 runs.

For Punjab, Bishnoi and Shami picked two scalps each.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 131/6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 63, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Ravi Bishnoi 2-21, Mohammed Shami 2-21) vs Punjab Kings. (ANI)

