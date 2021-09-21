Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): The Taliban government in Afghanistan has banned the broadcasting of the Indian Premier League (IPL), currently being held in the UAE.

The IPL 2021 season resumed in Dubai on Sunday with a game between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. The ban was placed on the Indian cricket league reportedly due to girls dancing and the presence of female audience and spectators in stadiums.

Fawad Aman, an Afghan journalist who has been working with Tolo News and is a former spokesperson of Afghan defence ministry, took to Twitter and wrote: "Ridiculous: Taliban have banned the broadcasting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Afghanistan. Taliban have warned that Afghan media outlets should not broadcast the Indian Cricket League due to girls dancing and the presence of female audience and spectators in stadiums."

Earlier on Monday, Naseeb Khan was appointed as new Chief Executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), days after the removal of Hamid Shinwari from the post. The ACB made the announcement through its Facebook page, Pajhwok News reported."We are happy someone who has good understanding of cricket has joined us. He has been appointed as chief executive after consultation with the board," ACB informed. (ANI)

