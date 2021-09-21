Delhi Capitals are all set to begin the second phase of IPL 2021 with an important clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 22. Delhi, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, have been in good form this IPL season and it isn't surprising that they currently occupy the second spot in the points table with 12 points from eight matches. They had fallen short of a maiden IPL title last year after going down to eventual winners Mumbai in the final but this time, they have ensured that no stone remains unturned to better their 2020 performance. They have been boosted by the return of Shreyas Iyer but it is not certain if he would play or not as the management might not want to tamper with the winning combination. DC vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 33

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, have had a forgettable campaign so far as they find themselves right at the bottom of the pile with just one win from seven matches. At this point of time, it is looking highly unlikely that they are going to finish within the top four but they do have some quality players, who can make some serious impact and spoil the party for some of the top-placed sides. Both sides had put on a spectacle the last time they played each other as the match eventually had a thrilling Super Over finish and Pant's side walked out as the winners of this closely fought contest.

Dubai weather:

Dubai weather on Wednesday, September 22 (Source: Accuweather.com)

The temperature for the DCvs SRH match in IPL 2021 is expected to be around the range of 34-35 degrees celsius. There seems to be no sign of rain during the time of this match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch seemed to have something in it for the fast bowlers in the initial phase of the game with the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash being a good example. However, batsmen would have value for shots on this pitch and it is unlikely to offer much spin. A total of 150-160 would be a competitive one on this pitch if the right lengths are hit.

