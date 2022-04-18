Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Jos Buttler played a stupendous knock of 103 off 61 balls to guide Rajasthan Royals to a massive 217 for 5, the highest total in the season so far, in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne stadium here.

The wicket-keeper batter becomes the first batter in the history of IPL to score two centuries in his first six matches of the season. Buttler was the first player to score a ton in this season which came against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 2.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira, AFC Champions League 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Football Match TV and Online.

"Enjoyed both the hundreds. A bit more fluent today. A little bit sticky to start off with but once you get used to it, it was good to bat on, " said Jos Buttler after scoring the ton during the mid-innings break.

Buttler along with Devdutt Padikkal put on 97 runs for the opening wicket to give Rajasthan a flying start and was also involved in a 67-run partnership with skipper Sanju Samson which helped the inaugural champions to post a total in excess of 200.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Star Mitchell Marsh Tests Positive For COVID-19.

"Difficult for bowlers with one short side. Early on, bowl lengths even if you get hit. Towards the end, be smart with slower ones and short lengths, and make them hit to the longer side as much as possible," said Jos Buttler.

Jos Buttler is the leading run-scorer of the season right now with 375 runs from six innings at an average of 75 with two tons and two half-centuries to his name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)