Mumbai City FC continue their AFC Champions League campaign as they take on Al Jazira in round 4 of the group fixtures. The clash will be played at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday (April 18, 2022) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira, AFC Champions League 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. AFC Champions League 2022: Mumbai City FC Record Historic Win over Air Force Club.

Both the teams are on three points in the Group B of AFC Champions League 2022 and are aiming for a win to keep their hopes alive to qualify for the next round. The sides faced off in the previous matchday and it was Al Jazira that came out on top in a 1-0 win. Mumbai City FC will be aiming to get their revenge.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira, AFC Champions League 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time & Venue)

The Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira clash in AFC Champions League 2022 will be played at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday (April 18, 2022). The match has a start time of 10:45 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira, AFC Champions League 2022 Match?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of the AFC Champions League 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 3 to catch the live action of Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira, AFC Champions League 2022 Online?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star network will luve stream the Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira clash in AFC Champions League 2022 on online platforms. JioTV will also stream the game for its subscribers on the app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2022 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).