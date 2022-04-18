Delhi Capitals star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19. There has been an outbreak of the virus in the DC camp. They recently had to cancel their plans of travelling to Pune for the upcoming IPL 2022 fixture as the team has been put under quarantine.

The second RT-PCR test of Mitchell Marsh is positive, rest of the Delhi Capitals players RT-PCR test is negative for COVID-19. (Source - @kushansarkar from PTI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2022

