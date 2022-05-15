Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first in their IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans here at the Wankhede Stadium.

It has been an amazing start in the 15th edition of IPL for the newbie GT as they become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, it has been a contrasting performance from the defending champions CSK as they are out of the playoff race.

A win for GT today would ensure their position in the top two. When the last time these two teams met it was a nail-biting thriller in which GT beat CSK.

At the time of toss, MS Dhoni said: "We will bat first. It's very hot. The wickets have been used quite a bit so it will slow down. Hope it stays the same throughout or slows down in the second half of the game."

"Theekshana the way he has come in and contributed. Conway at the top order have been positives. We have a lot of changes. Robbie, Rayudu, Bravo, Theekshana are missing. Jaggi, Solanki, Santner, Matheesha are playing," he added.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said: "We would have batted first too. There are two options. We can come in today and let things drift away and the second thing is we can show we can play like a number one team, show our character no matter what the pitch or the heat is like. Same team for us."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, and Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, and Mukesh Choudhary. (ANI)

