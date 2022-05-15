English Premier League leaders Manchester City take on West Ham United in a crunch away tie with a win taking them three points clear at the top of the table. Playing the Hammers in their own den is never easy and City will be under pressure with the title on the line. They did bounce back well after the heart-breaking loss against Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola is a master of sorts when it comes to wrapping up the league. West Ham United need to win their last two matches to confirm European football and given their recent poor form, a tie against Manchester City comes at the least preferred time. Despite the setbacks, David Moyes should be commended for the job he is doing at Hammers. West Ham United versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 6:30 PM IST.Robert Lewandowski Reportedly Declines Contract Offer, Hasan Salihamidzic Under Fire As Bayern Munich Face Unrest

Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson have returned to first-team training after picking up knocks versus Norwich City. However, Said Benrahma is in major doubt for the visit of the Champions. Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, will need to be at his best considering he acts as the adhesive between defence and attack. Manuel Lanzini is known for his playmaking skills but might find space hard to come by.

Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones are all ruled out for Manchester City in what is a huge blow for their defence. Rodri could be forced to play as a center-back and that could prompt Ilkay Gundogan to play in midfield. Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez as a front three have goals in them and Hammers need to find a way to keep them at bay.

When is West Ham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The West Ham vs Manchester City Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at London Stadium. The game will be held on May 15, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the West Ham vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Ham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Manchester City match. Manchester City know they have a battle at their hands but like a true champion, they will find a way to beat West Ham United.

