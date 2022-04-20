Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bowl first in their IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Both Delhi and Punjab will be hoping for a new dawn as they cross swords with each other in a high-flying contest, desperate to put the bygones back as a scrambling search for the much-needed momentum resumes.

The Delhi Capitals will be coming to this fixture on the back of shellacking at the hands of the Royal Challengers despite a desperate lunge in the end that still saw them falling short. The Punjab Kings were stationed in a decent position until they collapsed under the pump as Umran Malik dished out the over of his life.

Before the match, it was confirmed that Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition.

At the time of toss, DC skipper Pant said: "We are going to bowl first." Talking about the COVID situation, Pant said: "It's an unfortunate thing, we are not going to think about it. We will find strength amongst ourselves. Sarfaraz comes in for Marsh."

Punjab Kings captain said: "I am fine now, just getting some protection for the shoe. I am in, Ellis comes in for Odean Smith. It's more of a strategic change. We need to put up our best foot forward and play some good cricket. We have an opportunity to bat first and put up a big score on the board and defend it."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, and Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Khaleel Ahmed. (ANI)

