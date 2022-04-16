Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Glenn Maxwell's knock of 55 and unbeaten 66 by Dinesh Karthik helped Royal Challengers Bangalore post 189/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Glenn Maxwell's 55 well accompanied by Dinesh Karthik's half-century guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target. For DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel bagged one wicket each.

Put in to bat first, RCB openers had a pathetic start as in the second over of the match Shardul Thakur removed Anuj Rawat for zero. In the very next over Faf du Plessis was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed on 8 runs.

Glenn Maxwell then walked out to bat with Virat Kohli to keep the scoreboard moving. RCB batter struggled to play against DC's great bowling spell. In the seventh over of the innings Kohli was run out by Lalit Yadav and was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 12 runs leaving RCB tottering at 40/3.

Kohli's wicket invited Suyash Prabhudessai to the crease and the latter tried to stitch up a partnership with Glenn Maxwell. DC got another breakthrough when Axar Patel dismissed Prabhudessai for 6 runs, with the team's total at 75/4 in the 10th over.

But Prabhudessai's departure did not affect Maxwell as he notched up his half-century in 30 deliveries and provided RCB with great momentum.

Kuldeep Yadav gave his team a much-needed breakthrough as he removed well set batter Maxwell for 55 runs in the 12th over of the game. New batters Dinesh Karthikand Shahbaz Ahmed took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 13th over.

In the last five overs, Karthik with Ahmed struck a much-needed partnership as the duo trashed DC bowlers to every corner of the ground. Karthik brought up his half-century in 26 balls against Mustafizur Rahman's delivery. He also smashed 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 4 to Rahman's spell and gathered 28 runs in the 18th over of the innings. The duo took RCB's total to 189/5 in the first innings as they gathered 17 runs in the last over.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Glenn Maxwell 55, Dinesh Karthik 66*; Shardul Thakur 1-27) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

