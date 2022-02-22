Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' newest recruit Tim David has said that he is looking forward to facing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets while replying for the franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Mumbai Indians had picked up Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore on Day 2 of the mega auction.

"One bowler I am looking forward to facing the most in the nets is Bumrah. I know it sounds strange because he is one of the best in the world but I believe it will be great to test myself against him. I am sure it is going to be hard work," the official website of Mumbai Indians quoted David as saying.

"I am excited to get in and be a part of the MI squad. I think it is great to be picked up by such a successful team, I have heard good things about how MI looks after their players and it has a great fan base. There is always the pressure to perform and you want to help the team win but the overall feeling is one of excitement," he added.

When asked about batting alongside Kieron Pollard, David said: "It is an exciting idea to bat with him. Polly is someone I have admired for his power hitting and have looked at some of his innings to see how I can do that myself. If we could get going in the middle and death overs, we could take a few games away."

"Rohit Sharma is a world-class player. He just looks so effortless when he bats, it's very admirable. It is a huge bonus to be able to spend time with class players and try to pick their brains a little bit," he added.

Mumbai Indians also picked up England pacer Jofra Archer in the mega auction. The mega auction of IPL 2022, saw Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer among the top picks of the event.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen. (ANI)

