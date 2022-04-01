Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): After bringing his side to victory with his unbeatable knock of 55 runs against Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants batter Evin Lewis called his fellow teammate Ayush Badoni a 'confident guy'.

It was a complete team effort as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a big target of 211 in 19.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings to register a six-wicket win here at Brabourne Stadium.

"Very good pitch, once you get in you can score freely. I just backed my strengths and ability. I think he is a very confident guy. I saw him (Badoni) in the nets. I just try to keep it simple and want to do the best for the team," said Lewis in a post-match presentation.

Chennai Super Kings batters Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube batted well and took Lucknow bowlers to the cleaners but there was one bowler on the Lucknow side who bagged two wickets and conceded only 24 runs in four overs.

Ayush Badoni has been a real find for Lucknow as the youngster clicked in the first match of the season scoring a half-century and in the successful chase against CSK, the youngster scored an unbeaten 19 from 9-balls to guide his team to a six-wicket win. (ANI)

