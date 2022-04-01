Gujarat Titanas (GT) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 10 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs DC clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams look to continue winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction for IPL 2022 encounter can scroll down below for details. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Newcomers Gujarat Titans had a brilliant start to their season as they defeated Lucknow Supr Giants in their opening game. Captain Hardik Pandya looked in good touch and they will be looking to carry on their winning momentum. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in their season opener and will take heart from their ability to register a comeback win.

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Drea11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Rishabh Pant (DC), Mathew Wade (GT) can be the keepers.

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Drea11 Team Prediction: Batters - Prithvi Shaw (DC), Hardik Pandya (GT), David Miller (GT) can be the batters.

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Drea11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Axar Patel (DC), Rashid Khan (GT), Lalit Yadav (DC) can be the all-rounders.

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Drea11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Shami (GT), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Lockie Ferguson (GT) could be picked as the bowlers.

GT vs DC, IPL 2022 Drea11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Mathew Wade (GT), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Hardik Pandya (GT), David Miller (GT), Axar Patel (DC), Rashid Khan (GT), Lalit Yadav (DC), Mohammed Shami (GT), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Lockie Ferguson (GT).

Hardik Pandya (GT) can be selected as the captain of your GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team while Axar Patel (DC) could be picked as the vice-captain.

