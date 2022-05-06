Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Before his team's clash against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma on Friday said that the team is in good space after registering their first win of the ongoing IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals.

"I have a very good feeling. My only aim is to make the team win and so the right things are happening. Last match we won and are in a good space. We took the last game deep, the batters took responsibility and we have the same plan, taking it deep is better as this a high scoring ground and wickets in hand is the key," said Varma before start of the match.

Verma also said that in the MI locker room, South African U-19 sensation Dewald Brevis is his best friend and they keep pranking each other and enjoy each other's company.

"I have made a lot of friends and we enjoy our time together. We give our 100 per cent on the field and have a good time off it. My goal is to do whatever I have done in the nine matches so far - to make the team win," he added.

Varma has been impressive for MI this season, scoring 307 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.86 and forging impressive partnerships for his team. His best score is 61 in his debut season. He has cracked two-half centuries for his team.

Coming to the match, GT will be taking on MI.

Gujarat Titans are in an excellent form in their debut season, sitting at the top of the points table with 16 points and just one loss to Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their last five games. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are struggling at the bottom of the table, with only two points. The side registered its first win after eight consecutive losses against Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in their previous game. Though they are down and out of the tournament, they can still serve their role as party spoilers for other teams in the league. (ANI)

