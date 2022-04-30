Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis on Saturday won the toss and opted to bat first in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

This is for the first time GT and RCB clash against each other. GT is unshakeable at the top of the table with seven victories in eight matches and RCB has won five of their nine games.

GT won a match at this venue whereas the records are not in favour of RCB here as they were all-out for the lowest total of this season and lost the match here.

At the time of toss, the RCB captain, Faf, said: "We are going to break the trend and have a bat first. Obviously it is a day game, heat is one factor and I find that when you field first the boys are cooked by the time it is our turn to bat. But hopefully the wicket will get little bit slower."

"Couple of games in the tournament does not make you a bad team. There is still some high class quality players, so keep trusting them and knowing things will change around the corner. With experience you know that the answer does not lie in the nets, it is just clarity in your own mind and calmness. Same team. No, one change - we have a leftie (Lomror) coming in," he added.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya who is playing his 100th IPL game, said: "Thank you (on being congratulated for playing his 100th IPL game). To be honest when I went to have a few knocks I thought I have come a long way. 2015 when it all started and today leading the side, proud of myself."

"We would have liked to bat first as well because of the heat. The wicket won't change much. It is just about how we manage our intensity and don't get overcooked," he added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, and Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

